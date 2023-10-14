‘SA is one of the leading countries in adhering to anti-doping codes’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

African National Congress NEC Member, Zizi Kodwa says South Africa is one of the leading countries in terms of adhering anti-doping codes.

He says South Africa’s commitment to anti-doping is unquestionable.

Kodwa was addressing the media during ANC NEC Meeting today in Johannesburg.

He says they are appealing the flag matter and the Springboks will not be affected in their upcoming game

“Our (appeal) does indicate firstly our commitment to anti-doping but there’s grounds or various ground; one of the grounds on our appeal is that we don’t think classification in terms of what is said to be no-compliance is correct because (the) one of just no compliance is if (we are a) country that is not committed to anti-doping, but of course, a soon as we filed an appeal, it will then suspend the consequences immediately.”

The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport says it was informed last year about non-compliance. However, it says WADA didn’t give them the required time for the promulgation of legislation.

“That process of comprehensive sport integrity legislation that could have brought us in compliance with the code and with other prescripts of global sport had to be stalled when WADA had strict deadlines, they were not prepared to accept the process of a public consultation and timeline for normal promulgation,” says Khalid Galant, South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport CEO.

Kodwa says the flying of the South African flag at the Cricket and Rugby World Cups will not be affected until the Court of Arbitration in Sport makes a ruling on this matter.

Video: Media briefing on World Anti-Doping Agency non-compliance

Kodwa wants the legislation to come into effect by at least May next year. He’s also roped in Deputy President, Paul Mashatile, in his capacity as the leader of government business, to make sure that lawmakers process it quickly. And it’s hoped that South Africa’s commitment to a drug-free sport will be considered during the appeal.

“We are following a process this is not only ours, but also the IOC approach on engagement with SASCOC. We will abide but we want to abide and make sure that our teams and athletes are not compromised in any way” says Barry Hendricks, SASCOC President.