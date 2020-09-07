Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, Mkhize says the current trend of the country recording less active cases of COVID-19 shows South Africa is in an encouraging situation.

South Africa has recorded 1 633 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total confirmed cases to 638 517 on Sunday. The country has also recorded 110 new COVID-19 related fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths to 14 889. Active cases stand at 59 737.

Speaking on Morning Live, Mkhize says, “I think we mustn’t try and predict that there won’t be a second wave, we must act in a way to prevent the second wave. Because there is no clear scientific evidence as to what is happening, the main thing that we can rely upon is our own measures where everyone assumes this virus is around, put your mask on.”

“Everybody must assume that they could have touched somewhere where this virus has gone, you sanitise and wash your hands. You assume that someone near you has the infection, stand a meter away from them. If we keep to those, I think we will really go very far.”

He says, “South Africa has dropped to the 6th highest positive to 7. In another week, if the same trend continues, we are likely to be at number 8. Depending on how things go, I think we are in a very encouraging situation.”

He says, “The point we are making though is that the risk of resurgence is still there. So South Africans have to be aware, it is not the time to completely let go of all the containment measures, it is important that while we are opening the economy, they must still keep their masks on, sanitise and social distancing.”

In the video below, Minister Mkhize gives an update on the virus: