Wits governance expert, Professor Alex van den Heever, says South Africa needs to separate the executive arm of government and the administration of government if it is to move beyond the years of state capture.

Van den Heever says the country is at a critical juncture.

He says the negative reaction both in the markets and society in general to reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have been considering resigning is a function of the recent years of state capture as well as the amount of power concentrated in the presidency.

Led by retired Justice Sandile Ngcobo, the Section 89 Expert Panel said the president may have a case to answer regarding his Phala Phala Farm robbery in 2020. President Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing after a complaint was laid by former State Security DG Arthur Fraser that the President had failed to report the theft of a large amount of US currency from his farm in Limpopo.

The ANC has confirmed that its National Executive Committee will reconvene tomorrow at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg, to continue its deliberations on the Section 89 Expert Panel’s report on the Phala Phala farm theft.

Meanwhile, Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says Cyril Ramaphosa is seriously considering taking the Section 89 Panel Report handed over to the Speaker of Parliament this week, on legal review.

Magwenya says President Ramphosa believes the report is flawed and needs to be taken on legal review.

He says Ramaphosa is currently consulting widely on the matter and a decision will be announced soon.

“The president is seriously considering taking the section 89 panel report on review. It may be in the long-term interest and sustainability of our constitutional democracy, well beyond the Ramaphosa presidency that such a clearly flawed report is challenged. “