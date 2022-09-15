Forming part of Heritage Month celebrations, the US Mission South Africa has hosted American multimedia artist, Bayeté Ross Smith, as he travelled the country engaging with locals on various thought-provoking topics.

Hailing from Harlem in New York, Ross Smith is an acclaimed photographer, filmmaker and educator, whose work often cover the more intriguing aspects of society.

During his trip, he got the opportunity to visit various parts of Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town.

Speaking to Lotus FM’s Newsbreak, Bayeté says despite what people may assume, the United States and South Africa have a number of shared values and similarities.

Full interview below: