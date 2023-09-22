South Africa hopes to learn valuable insights from China’s developmental agenda, highlighted during the celebrations of the 74th anniversary founding of the People’s Republic of China.

The Chinese Embassy in Pretoria hosted the festivities, signifying the ongoing strong trade relationship between the two BRICS member nations. Beijing remains South Africa’s top trading partner and they are both members of BRICS.

A milestone for the People’s Republic of China as it marks 74 years of the founding of their nation.

China’s rapid economic development, social stability and its extraordinary journey has been an inspiration.

Beijing and Pretoria are also members of the influential BRICS bloc.

Chargé d’Affaires at the Chinese Embassy in South Africa, Li Zhigang says, “I can see from the eyes of the people living in the village, same like in the villages in China and here in South Africa happens. We are trying to have poverty alleviation village, we are sharing our experiences, sharing our inspiration and sharing our future

as well.”

South African government ministers say there are also opportunities presented by China, especially on areas of tourism.

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille remarks, “China is a big source market for SA. China has reopened after Covid, there’s steady growth of tourists and they have tourism trade fair and will display what to offer and opportunity to sell SA. Dealing with visa and announce visa regime next month and it’s an untapped potential and we have passed our 2019 figures and my aim, by 2024, we must overtake the figures and China will offer that for us.”

Beijing further enjoys cordial ties with South Africa’s governing party the ANC and they are eager to cement their ties.

ANC First Deputy Secretary General Nomvula Mokonyane explains, “There’s quite a great deal of experience for the strides that China has made in 74 years. As ANC because of our relationship with the communist party of China, cde Walter Sisulu went to China in 1953, prior to the dawn of democracy. We still have the bond on shared values and we are elated.”