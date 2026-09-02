SA High Commission not involved in Zuma, Gupta meeting: DIRCO

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) says its consultations into former President Jacob Zuma’s private visit to India in June have found no evidence that South Africa’s High Commission facilitated meetings between Zuma and businessman Ajay Gupta.

DIRCO says the High Commission provided Zuma with routine protocol and logistical support normally extended to former presidents.

The department says High Commissioner Anil Sooklal attended a religious event in Haridwar after receiving a separate invitation, and did not accompany Zuma or Gupta.

The High Commissioner also reported no direct interaction with Gupta.

DIRCO says it has recommended a mechanism that will enable the state to ensure that engagements of this nature are assessed for potential reputational, political, diplomatic or security risks.

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