The general-secretary of the South African Council of Churches Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana says the country has systems which are strong enough to deal with the Phala Phala saga. He was reacting to the SACP’s weekend statement that if the matter was not properly handled, South Africa could implode.

The party has described as premature calls by political parties and some members of the ANC for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.

This comes as the ANC National Executive Committee gets set to meet at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg today, to discuss the matter.

Bishop Mpumlwana says the authorities should use the constitution as their guide in handling the matter

“The only problem is when people do not stick to the systems that are constitutionally prescribed, it cannot implode because everything is there in our systems. Sometimes people say I like so and so but we must always be consistent and informed with the rules that have been established. That’s why we have them.”

SA Council of Churches reacts to Phala Phala saga: Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana