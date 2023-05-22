Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya is emphatic that South Africa has done nothing to compromise its neutral stance with regard to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Speaking to journalists in Pretoria on Monday, Magwenya said that the visit by the Minister of Intelligence Khumbudzo Ntshavheni to Moscow this week will be used to prepare for a planned peace mission by six African leaders to Eastern Europe, the details of which have not been revealed.

Other officials according to the Presidency have been deployed to Ukraine.

South Africa has found itself embroiled in controversy after allegations that it provided arms to Russia via a ship which docked in Cape Town in December, a claim that is to be investigated by a inquiry whose head and terms of reference are being finalised according to Magwenya.

VIDEO: Claims that SA provided weapons and ammunition for Russia-Ukraine war

Magwenya elaborates: “The view that we have maintained on this conflict is a view that we have communicated openly and that has been accepted by our international trade partners albeit with a level of disagreement but that does not translate to any harmful effect to the country’s reputation or standing. South Africa is not the only country that has adopted a position of neutrality with regards to this conflict and as far as the facts are concerned there is nothing that points to South Africa abandoning that position.”

Meanwhile, a naval drill between South Africa, Russia and China in February and recent visits to Moscow by an ANC delegation as well as Army Head, Lieutenant-General Lawrence Mbata, have raised questions in some quarters regarding South Africa’s neutrality.