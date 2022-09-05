The National Assembly has passed the Copyright Amendment Bill and the Performers’ Protection Amendment Bill.

The new developments are expected to transform the sector and help improve the lives of artists.

The Vice Chairperson of the SA Guild of Actors, Adrian Galley, outlines this bill.

“This is the second time that it has been passed by the National Assembly, so we hold thumbs that the President will sign it. Once it is signed into law, the provisions of the Bill, now going into the act, allow for the setting up of a collecting society on behalf of audio visual performers. This society will be able to enter into bilateral agreements will collecting societies around the world because actors’ loyalties are generated at the other end of the users of audio-visual material. But the defence has expressed its satisfaction on the matter and is expected to raise the issue in court.”

