Call for SA govt to cut ties with Israel

The Palestinian Solidarity Campaign (PSC) in Cape Town has reiterated it’s call for South African Government to cut ties with Israel.

The PSC held a demonstration in the Cape Town CBD to show solidarity with Palestinians.

Violence has escalated after Hamas at the weekend launched the biggest attack on Israel from Gaza in years, killing more than 1 200 people.

Israel has launched airstrikes, killing more than a thousand people in Gaza.

Spokesperson for the Campaign in Cape Town, Usuf Chikte says Palestinians have the right to resist occupation.

“The reason why people escape the prison of Gaza, the reason they did that because their homes are the places which they went to from Ashkelon and those other places, and they’ve returned there and they have grabbed the lands and they are going to reclaim it and expel all the illegal settlers from there until Palestine is free and there is a just and equal society in Palestine.”

