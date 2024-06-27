SA Foundations call for national dialogue to forge new path forward

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Foundations, in the name of eminent South Africans, have expressed concern over what they term “perilous state” the country finds itself in.

This comes after the 2024 National and Provincial Elections resulted in none of the contesting political parties achieving an outright majority.

It ushers in a changing political landscape for South Africa, which has created a degree of uncertainty as the country awaits the President’s announcement on who will form part of the seventh administration.

The Foundations, who are amongst others, concerned about the uncertainty confronting the country, held a press conference in Johannesburg on Thursday, to call on the nation to take part in the National Dialogue aimed at paving a new way forward.

Steve Biko Foundation’s Nkosinathi Biko says, “We, the foundations, as leading social institutions, believe that an urgent, inclusive citizen-led national intervention is required to restore the legitimacy, credibility and enhancement of the South African democratic project.”

“It is time for every South African to take part in paving a new way forward. We call on all citizens to engage in defining a clear vision and establishing a unifying programme that inspires new national hope. Out of this reflection must arise a renewed commitment to constitutional democracy and the urgency to improve the material conditions of those left behind,” He adds.

VIDEO: Thabo Mbeki Foundation hosts National Dialogue discussions:

Full Livestream: