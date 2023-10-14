SA flag will now fly at Rugby and Cricket World Cup

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The South African flag will now fly at the rugby and cricket World Cup tournaments. This comes after teams were banned from doing so, due to a non-compliance issue.

The non-compliance was as a result of South Africa’s anti-doping legislature not being in line with the world anti-doping code from 2021.

The South African Institute for Drug Free Sport, in challenging the World Anti-doping Agency decision, has referred the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.

Speaking at the ANC NEC Meeting in Boksburg, ANC NEC member, Zizi Kodwa says they have requested Deputy President Paul Mashatile to assist with fast-tracking the process of passing new legislation.

“The bill has been approved by the cabinet which set on the 4th of October, the bill is now with the office of the state law advisor. Why the office of the office of the state advisor? To see if the new amendments are not in conflict with the principal act of the law, I mean of the land, which is the constitution. From there, it then goes to parliament, parliament has got its own way, we have already interacted with the leader of government business, who is the deputy president to ask if there is a way to fast-track the bill because it is important that we fast-track that bill.”

Sport Minister Zizi Kodwa gives an update on the WADA noncompliance issue: