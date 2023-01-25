South Africa have finished in fourth position in the Netball Quad Series in Cape Town. The Proteas were brave but suffered a narrow 49-42 loss to the England Roses in a pulsating match in front of a packed arena.

The two teams played to a 46-ALL draw on day two of the tournament. The third ranked England Roses were on the ascendancy early in the match to race to a 9-3 lead.

But the fifth-ranked Proteas showed fighting spirit to level 12-All after the first quarter with goal shooters Nicole Taljaard and Lenize Potgieter on song.

In the second quarter, the Roses started brightly to take a 16-13 lead, but just like in the first quarter, the Proteas clawed their way back to level 23-All, before the Roses pulled away to lead 25-23 at half time.

In the third quarter, the Roses were always in front but the Proteas did well to stay in touch to trail by just two goals 36-34 going into the final quarter.

The Roses continued with their dominance in the last quarter but the home team refused to lie down, but England eventually secured a 49-42 victory.

South Africa drew one and lost three matches in a series. The gallant display bodes well for the Proteas hopes of winning a bronze medal at the forthcoming World Cup in July at the same venue.