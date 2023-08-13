The South African Female boxing champion, Matshidiso Mokatsane, knocks out her Zimbabwean opponent Cecilia Pitiseni in Rouxville, Free State, on Saturday.

The ladies battled it out in the junior light-weight division bout.

The boxing tournament was organised as part of Commemorating Nelson Mandela and Women’s Month.

Thabo Vuyo Secondary school was fired up.

The national champion came into the ring already charged. Scorpion Queen, as Mokatsane is famously known, dropped her opponent 1 min 20 seconds into the 5th round.

The main bout was set for 8 rounds.

Matshidiso “Scorpion queen” Mokatsane says “I knew that I’m going to win this fight. It’s because I’ve been in the sport of boxing for a very long time. You know, there is this title called WBC neh! That was my wish to be a wbc champion, that’s my target, just wanna see myself.”

The supporting bout between Jackson ”Lord of the Ring” Kaptein against DRC’s Girisse Wingui has also set the boxing ring on fire. The bout was tough and went all the way to the 7th round.

Wingui knocks out the Bloemfontein-based boxer just 2 min 54 seconds into the round.

DRC boxer Girisse Wingui says, “The fight was not been easy because we know that Jackson is a big fighter. He’s actually a bigger caliber than me, you know. So we came prepared. So, we came with one intention and the intention was to dominate all the round. Because if we don’t do so, we’re not gonna make it. We had two intentions actually, either we dominate all the rounds or we stop him, anytime before the fight ends.”

The tournament featured 12 fights that saw some youngsters getting the opportunity to be in the ring for their first official fights. – Reporting by Makgala Masiteng