Eskom Chief Executive Officer Andre de Ruyter has outlined a number of issues that the power utility is facing, saying there is a possibility of escalating rolling blackouts to Stage Six by Tuesday evening.

Currently, the country is on Stage Four, however, Eskom says that it has experienced a further loss in generation capacity amid the ongoing impact of labour unrest and maintenance backlogs.

De Ruyter was speaking during a media briefing. “I referred earlier to the unlawful industrial action that we are currently experiencing. This has increased in intensity during the night. At Lethabo we have seen some pretty severe incidents of intimidation. Four homes of plant operators have been attacked with petrol bombs overnight. About 70 maintenance staff is absent which creates an atmosphere of fear.“

The power utility says hopes to get at least 4 of the 10 units back on the grid by Tuesday afternoon.

De Ruyter pleads with Eskom employees to halt the illegal labour action and put South Africans first.

“The Eskom management with the support of the board is working very hard to do what is necessary within the constraints that we have from a financial point of view to resolve the matters at hand and ensure that we can bring an end to this unlawful illegal strike action.”

Media Briefing



South Africans have taken to social media to react to what is happening at Eskom.

We are not an angry nation, we don’t mind people doing as they please. Record high fuel prices, stage 6 load shedding looming, R350 grants revoked, record high unemployment, rampant corruption, shocking crime stats, women and children killed like chickens and we choose silence? pic.twitter.com/qGvSByuUk4 — Khutso Mamabolo (@LKMamabolo) June 28, 2022

Stage 6 is a clear representation that we’re a failed state. Zimbabwe 2.0 in the making. — ツ Ø ͏ Ʀ ͏ ł ™ ͏ ͏ ❼ (@Ori_RSA) June 28, 2022

STAGE 6. I really feel for the people who desperately try to work their way out of poverty, only to be knocked down by the constant power-cuts. Jobs, livelihoods, futures, all sent to the dark ages. The ANC is worse than Covid. — Alex Goldberg (@TrollusMaximus) June 28, 2022