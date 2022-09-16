The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) say Department of Public Enterprises Minister, Pravin Gordhan, and Parliament are responsible for the liquidation of SA Express.

They say that the department did not oppose the application to liquidate the airline but opposed that of South African Airways (SAA).

NUMSA and SACCA are calling for the investigation of the Minister for allowing SA Express to be placed under provisional liquidation when it refused support from business rescue practitioners from rescuing it.

They say the department wanted SA Express to collapse.

NUMSA spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says this has left many people without jobs.

“The DPE did not oppose this application even though it had the power to do so. It did not lift a finger to prevent the liquidation of the airline and it took a back seat throughout the entire process. The collapse of SA Express rests squarely on the shoulders of Gordhan and also on parliament for failing to take care of our SOE’s and failed to hold the minister accountable. Because of them, we have lost a valuable and viable SOE to corruption and workers and their families paid the highest price through unemployment and poverty.”

