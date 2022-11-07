Civil society organisation, Missing Children South Africa, says the country is experiencing an increase in kidnappings after the lifting of COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

The organisation was reacting to the recent kidnapping of eight-year-old Abirah Dekhta.

She was taken allegedly by two armed men while on her way to school in Cape Town last week.

Statistics from the organisation indicate that at least 77% of missing children are found.

Missing Children SA’s National Co-ordinator, Bianca van Aswegen, says South Africa is a hub for human trafficking syndicates.

Van Aswegen says, “Kidnappings have increased dramatically over the last few months and it’s of great concern, especially where children are involved and we deal with different types of kidnappings. We have got opportunistic kidnappings, ransom kidnappings, kidnappings for traditional medicine purposes and human trafficking.”

VIDEO: Full interview with Missing Children SA’s National Co-ordinator, Bianca van Aswegen:



A 21-month-old child, who had been reported missing in Lebowakgomo in Limpopo was found dead on Saturday.

The decomposed body of Motheo Rashilo was discovered in the bushes at Malatane village.

VIDEO: SABC News reporter, Koketso Motau gives more details.

