The country’s energy crisis is set to top the agenda of the two-day cabinet lekgotla at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria today.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will preside over the meeting which starts later this morning and will last until tomorrow.

Leaders from all three spheres of government will attend the lekgotla. Ministers and their deputies, Premiers, Directors-Generals and the leadership of the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) will deliberate on government’s priorities for the year 2023.

The Cabinet lekgotla comes hot on the heels of the ANC NEC lekgotla which ended on Monday.

In his closing remarks to the ANC NEC lekgotla, Ramaphosa said the outcome of that meeting will feed into today’s deliberations.

The outcomes of the government lekgotla will chart a way forward for the year which will be outlined in the President’s State of the Nation Address scheduled for next Thursday.

