South African Council of Churches (SACC) says while legislation can help, it is not the answer to the fight against racism.

This comes as the third suspect in the Christmas Day alleged racial attack at the Maselspoort resort is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Two teenage boys were accosted by a group of white men at the resort’s swimming pool. A video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media.

The suspect will face a charge of attempted murder after he allegedly attempted to drown one of the teenagers in the swimming pool.

SACC’s Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana says the country needs racial socialisation.

“I think we have not socialised for it, pure and simple. We have not socialised for it at our schools, and these are kids, these are your people for example at the Universities who are racist today, where do they come from. We are not doing anything about it in our churches, their families go to churches, we’re not doing anything about it in the public broadcaster such as yours, we haven’t got a programme. We have to have all hands on deck in socialising for a united, a different SA and I’m not going to call it reconciliation, I’m going to talk about a one SA mindset.”

Azapo meets with Bloemfontein police

Azapo says they held a meeting with the Bloemfontein police to open a hate crime charge against the accused on Wednesday.

“Azapo was unable to open a case or lay charges of hate crimes and racism because the system of the SAPS does not make provision for charges of racism or hate crimes. This left Azapo with the impression that the South African criminal justice system has inadequate laws to combat crime,” spokesperson Gaontebale Godoba said in a statement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a panel beating workshop which reportedly belongs to one of the alleged Maselspoort attackers has been defaced with graffiti in Bloemfontein.

Protestors have smeared the building with messages showing their disapproval of racism.

Two other accused, 33-year-old Johan Nel and 47-year-old Stephanus van der Westhuizen, have been released on warning following their brief court appearance on Wednesday.

They faced charges of common assault and crimen injuria. Their case has been postponed to the 25th of next month.

Two people arrested in Maselspoort in connection with alleged racial incident released on warning: