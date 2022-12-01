South African consumers are the third most anxious in the world. That’s according to a new Deloitte survey.

The global consumer tracker released this week also shows that South African consumers’ shopping habits have shifted due to the rising cost of living.

Although concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic are starting to subside, consumers are now stressing about their finances.

South African consumers stressed about finances

This is the third year that Deloitte has released its consumer tracker survey, which is conducted monthly in 24 countries.

The company’s Rodger George, says, “While the COVID pandemic was unfolding there was another underlying pandemic very much closer associated to that and that was the financial pandemic. And quite sad for the South Africans amongst the Polish and the Brazilians are the most anxious consumers in the world. About 38% of people actually at the end of the month are citing they don’t have money once they have paid off their expenses which are quite worrying. 57% of folk say their financial situation is either the same or has worsened. And if you take into account inflation, that means you have less to spend.”