The Brazilian capital, Brasilia, is back to normal after a group of protesters, loyal to former President Jair Bolsonaro, stormed key government buildings.

Brazil authorities have started an investigation to determine who is responsible for leading the violence which resembled the attacks on the US Congress on January sixth two years ago.

Pretoria has re-affirmed its support for the current left wing Brazilian government.

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says they do not support violent overthrow of democratically elected governments.

“We regard this as totally illegally an unacceptable and we are please that the actions that President Lula is taking because we must not allow undemocratic forces to enjoy any space in our democracies.”

The Foreign Affairs minister of Turkey, Mevlut Cavusoglu has also condemned the recent violent protest in Brazil.

The minister is currently in South Africa where he held talks with Pandor.

“It is outrageous unacceptable and we are very much concerned and us two here we made a strong statement to condemn the aggression in Brazil. We were there together for presidential inauguration and it was the will of the people the Brazilian people and (it) should be (accepted) by all and therefore, I hope stability and the common sense will prevail.”