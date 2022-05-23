Today marks the 21st anniversary of the Third World Conference Against Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia, and Related Intolerance.

The commemoration comes at a time when racism and white supremacy are on the rise globally and here in South Africa. The World Conference against Racism was held in Durban South Africa in 2001.

Former President Thabo Mbeki, as the host, worked hard to rescue a conference that was in danger of collapsing.

The United States of America and Israel withdrew from the conference after the two countries objected to the draft document that was equating Zionism with racism.

Twenty years on, challenges of racism and related intolerance still prevail.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola says there is no reason for anyone to be accused of racism.

“The incident at the Stellenbosch is one too many in recent months. These kinds of barbaric incidents must be condemned. There is no reason for a 21 student to be accused of racism.”

In his weekly letter, President Cyril Ramaphosa warned against acts of racism and touched on the recent incident at Stellenbosch University where a white student urinated on the clothes of a black student.

Ronald Lamola has also called on African leaders to help deal with the issue of migration in the continent.

Lamola says “The African continent must find a common vision, a common approach to immigration and we must be able to respond in a manner that also helps receiving countries like South Africa.”

President Ramaphosa says racism must be confronted and says white supremacy must not be tolerated.

President Ramaphosa calls on Stellenbosch University, education sector to act against racism: