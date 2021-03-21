Recoveries stand at 1 463 089, which translates to a 95% recovery rate.

South Africa has reported 1 051 new COVID-19 cases and 29 more deaths.

This takes the number of infections in the country to 537 852 and the death toll to 52 111.

The Western Cape has reported more deaths, followed by KwaZulu-Natal.

“Eastern Cape 1, Free State 1, Gauteng 5, Kwa-Zulu Natal 7, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 3, North West 0, Northern Cape 0 and Western Cape 12,” says Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Healthcare workers have conducted 9 635 287 COVID-19 tests nationwide since the outbreak of the pandemic was first reported in the country, with 24 025 tests completed since the last report.

Recoveries stand at 1 463 089, which translates to a 95% recovery rate.

The latest numbers come amid a warning of a possible third wave. Senior Researcher at Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Dr Ridhwaan Suliman, says the cases are increasing by two-percent week on week, with major rises in the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape.

Suliman says some localised outbreaks and COVID fatigue are responsible for the surge.

Authorities are urging South Africans to continue observing COVID-19 protocols to slow down the spread of the virus that has the world in a spin.