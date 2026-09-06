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SA clinch T20 Tri-Series title with victory over Zimbabwe

  • Jordan Hermann hit 53 off 29 balls as South Africa posted 205/5
  • Image Credits :
  • X: @ProteasMenCSA
Anton Snyman

A very experimental South African cricket team bounced back from a horror defeat to Namibia in its opening match, to win the T20 International Tri Series, in Windhoek.

The Proteas beat Zimbabwe by 48 runs in the final. They opted to bat first and posted 205 for the loss of five wickets with Jordan Hermann scoring 53 off 29 deliveries.

In reply, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 157 in 18 overs. Captain Bjorn Foruin finished with match-winning figures of three for 24 from his four overs.

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