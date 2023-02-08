Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) says all South African citizens in earthquake-torn Türkiye and Syria have been accounted for.

So far, over 8 000 people have been killed and more than 18 700 injured following Monday’s earthquake.

On Tuesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) expressed shock and sadness by the images and reports coming from the countries. The world body announced that they will be dispatching three charter flights with medical supplies.

South African humanitarian aid organisation, Gift of the Givers arrived in Türkiye on Wednesday to add to relief efforts.

DIRCO Head of Diplomacy Clayson Monyela says, “Only one family enquired about a son of theirs who is in prison in Türkiye, but he’s accounted for. If there are South Africans who may require help the first port of call is to contact the South African Embassy in Turkey in Ankara. If they are unable to do that is to contact DIRCO in Pretoria and we will facilitate that they get assistance from the embassy there.”

Gift of the Givers and Al Imdaad Foundation have sent their first search&rescue teams to Türkiye today with @TurkishAirlines. HopeSA will send a team tomorrow. Grateful for the 54 South Africans who will aid efforts in devastated cities @HopeSAfoundatio @GiftoftheGivers @Alimdaad pic.twitter.com/zuh417BiEo — Turkish Emb Pretoria (@TurkishEmbPTA) February 7, 2023