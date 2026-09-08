SA cherry farmers expected to benefit from Chinese export deal

South African cherries are set to enter the lucrative Chinese market for the first time. Agriculture Minister Wille Aucamp has signed a protocol opening market access for local cherry producers.

China is the world’s biggest cherry importer, bringing in nearly 587 000 tons worth about R53 billion last year.

The deal is expected to drive investment and create around 600 jobs.

Aucamp says negotiations are also well advanced to open China’s market to South African blueberries.

“I am very proud to announce that I’ve just now signed the export protocol on cherries, exports from South Africa to China. I’ve co-signed this agreement with my Chinese counterpart. We also discussed various other points of collaboration between South Africa and China,” says Aucamp.

The Minister of Agriculture says this is a huge opportunity for South African farmers.

“This agreement will be the first time (we) put South African cherries on the Chinese market. This is a huge opportunity for our farmers, and I look forward to further cooperation between South Africa and China in this regard, as well as on many other aspects of agricultural growth. The working relationship that we’ve got with each other is one built on trust and mutual beneficiation. And in the words of my counterpart, this is the golden era for trade between South Africa and China,” he adds.