SA celebrates Mother’s Day

Today, many South Africans have joined people in other countries in celebrating Mother’s Day.

Celebrating the day started in the US in 1872.

It is focused on honouring the mother of the family, motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.

On this day, people are reminded of the importance of respecting mothers.

This is because mothers shape the character and personality of children and play an important role in their growth and development. To all mothers out there, have a splendid day, and may you be spoilt rotten.

