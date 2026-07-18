SA cannot be labelled xenophobic for enforcing migration laws: Matjie

Brand SA CEO Neville Matjie says South Africa cannot be labelled as xenophobic for enforcing immigration laws.

However, the distinction between enforcing immigration laws and xenophobia has divided public and political debate.

Matjie also says the ease of travel between South Africa and Namibia will support greater economic co-operation and trade relations between the two countries.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the SA-Namibia Business Forum in Midrand, Johannesburg, on Friday.

“Between us and Namibia, there isn’t much of an issue because we form part of the customs union, you can cross easily without applying for a visa, so that in itself improves how we can do business with each other. What is always a challenge is when it becomes illegal, and when you get to the illegalities, then it creates a problem, not only for South Africa but for our neighbours,” adds Matjie.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had to respond and deal with issues around illegal immigration, and some countries and individuals are now starting to label SA as xenophobic, which is not the case. You can’t label 65 million people as xenophobic; South Africans are not xenophobic,” says Matjie.

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