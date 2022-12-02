Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) says the country cannot afford further erosion of confidence and instability, at a time when business is committed to work with government.

The organisation says it notes with great concern the findings of the Section 89 panel.

The independent expert panel was tasked with establishing whether President Cyril Ramaphosa had a case to answer regarding the theft of millions of US dollars in cash from his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in 2020.

BUSA represents several big business entities in the country.

BUSA says the country needs a capable government that can fulfill its governance role ethically and efficiently.

In a statement it says ongoing efforts to address ethical and moral challenges within government have been negatively impacted by the findings in the report.

BUSA is urging the speaker of Parliament to expedite the processing of the report through Parliament and act with extreme urgency.

The organisation says the country needs clear direction in the next few days, so that a clear message is sent to citizens, investors, and others.