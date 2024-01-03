sabc-plus-logo

SA demolished by India in first innings, bowled out for 55

The Indian bowlers tore through the South African batting line up, sending the entire team back to the dressing room for just 55 runs at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. The Proteas won the toss and elected to bat.

Only two South African batsmen got double figures, David Bedingham (12) and Kyle Verreynne (15). India’s Mohammed Siraj picked up six wickets for just 15 runs to gut through the Proteas.

This is the Proteas 8th lowest score in a Test innings, the lowest being 30 against England in a match played in 1892.

The 55 runs, however, is the lowest since South Africa’s readmission to world cricket post-apartheid.

