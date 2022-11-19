The police service’s Interpol National Centre Bureau in South Africa says it has tracked down an Irish fugitive to one of the country’s correctional centre’s in KwaZulu-Natal. Nevile van der Westhuizen, aged 40, is currently serving a 15 year jail sentence in the country for murder-but is also wanted in Ireland for a double murder case.

South African born Van der Westhuizen and his Irish ex-girlfriend Ruth Lawrence allegedly murdered two Irish nationals in 2014. After the murder, they fled the country. The 42 year old Lawrence was traced and arrested by the Hawks in Bloemfontein. General Fannie Masemola says Van der Westhuizen has already appeared before the Durban Magistrate’s Court and their matter has been enrolled for extradition enquiry.

“These on going arrests and take down operations should send a stern warning to those fugitives of justice who are in the country and criminals in South Africa that we are squeezing the space for them to operate. Either they hand themselves over to authorities or we fetch them ourselves. South Africa is not a hiding place and a playground for criminals”, says Masemola.

