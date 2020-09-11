Human Rights Lawyer and anti-apartheid activist George Bizos passed away on Wednesday at his home in Johannesburg at age 92 after a period of poor health.

In his relentless quest to fight for the rights of citizens, Human Rights Lawyer and anti-apartheid activist Advocate George Bizos stood firm in the belief that South Africa belongs to all who live in it.

Described by many as a selfless man and a firm advocate for justice, Bizos dedicated his life towards fighting for South Africa’s liberation.

“I have to continue the work that was done”

In an interview with SABC News ahead of Human Rights Day celebrations in 2018, an emotional Bizos spoke of his never-ending commitment towards fighting for human rights.

He reflected on his role in South Africa’s transition from apartheid to democracy and in drafting the Constitution.

As he continued to work even beyond retirement, Bizos was in the legal team representing deceased Marikana miners who died during the Marikana Massacre on 16 August 2012.

Bizos raised concerns about disputes in the ownership of land in the country, adding that ‘South Africa belongs to all who live in it’.

Emotional tribute to Mandela

An almost teary and emotional Bizos also reflected on his long-term friendship with late former President Nelson Mandela.

“Madiba was a man that you had to respect…he had generosity of spirit, he was a man who believed that SA belongs to all who live in it, even before he went to prison…”

