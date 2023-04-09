South African authorities are expected to arrive in Tanzania on Sunday following the arrest of fugitive Thabo Bester on Friday.

Tanzanian police say the convicted rapist was apprehended alongside his partner Dr. Nandipha Magudumana, and their traveling companion, Zakaria Alberto, a Mozambican national who is said to have been assisting them.

The arrest of Bester is garnering interest among Tanzanians. Social and print media in the country is awash with the bizarre story of his escape from prison in South Africa and his subsequent capture in Tanzania’s northern city of Arusha.

Authorities in the country say there has been ongoing communication with International Police and South African officials. Bester’s fate is set to be determined once those officials arrive in Tanzania.

On the table is possible extradition for Bester or a much simpler deportation back to South Africa.

Tanzanian officials have not yet issued any update regarding Bester and his two accomplices. It is not clear where Thabo Bester is being held and what the Tanzanian government plans to do with the two individuals arrested alongside him.

Authorities are also yet to determine how the fugitive entered Tanzania, how long he had been in the country, and whether neighbouring Kenya was where he was heading to as his final destination or not. -Reporting by Isaac Lukando

VIDEO | SA begins proceedings to return Bester to country: Isaac Lukando updates