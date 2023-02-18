The death of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes has prompted artists to call on the government to urgently take action against escalating crime in the country.

The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says officials are still searching for the killers of rapper AKA, and his close friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane. The two were gunned down outside a restaurant in Durban on Friday last week.

Police Minister Bheki Cele released the latest crime statistics on Friday. In the period under review – from October 1, of last year to the end of December, 7 555 people were murdered.

Latest crime statistics in SA:

The musician’s family, friends and fans all gathered at the Sandton Convention Centre to celebrate the life of the South African Hip Hop artist.

Forbes and his business associate Tebello Tibz Motsoane were shot and killed in Durban last week Friday.

A lone mic on stage as the band rallied one last time without their lead. Supa Mega’s memorial service was one filled with celebration and music, as his legions of fans, friends and family gathered to pay tribute.

Those gathered were taken on a journey of Forbes’s musical life … beginning with his start in the industry via the rap trio Entity, the producing collaborative group Ivy League and eventually his solo career.

Industry friends all praised his dedication to the craft and commitment to uplifting young and upcoming talent.

Friend JR says, “My professional relationship with Kiernan is one I will always remember. It was always iron sharpening with Kiernan.”

Friend Yanga Chief says, “I am eternally grateful … living and breathing.”

Childhood best friend Simphiwe “Sim Dope” Gumede, the man who inspired the hit single on his album “Levels” also shared his fondest memories with Forbes.

Musical items were rendered in great AKA fashion and a special honor of acknowledgment was paid to his loyal legion of fans, the MEGACY, by his mother Lynn Forbes.

“As a mother that has had her child taken away so violently … two decades of Supa Mega, I believe it’s what Kiernan would have wanted. Because Kiernan belonged to all of us.”

“I think Kiernan would have wanted us to carry on with his legacy. He would have wanted us to be excellent and he would have wanted us to make sure that when Kairo is at the age when she gets on to social media, she would be flooded with things that celebrate her dad and his work,” his mother says.

The late rapper will be laid to rest at a private ceremony on Saturday.