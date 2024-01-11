SA argues that Israeli attacks are not against Hamas but Palestinians

Reading Time: < 1 minute

South Africa has argued that Israel has actively pursued the erasure of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

It says Israel’s approach and methods are testimony to this. South Africa was delivering arguments before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague, in the Netherlands.

It accuses Israel of contravening parts of the Genocide Convention of 1948 through its continued bombardment of Gaza. It’s calling for the court to direct Israel to halt its military action.

It further argues that the dehumanisation of the Palestinian people and its prohibition of essential services and medical assistance attests to the intended committal of genocide by Israel.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi delivered this argument.

“The language of systematic dehumanisation is evident here. Human animals, both Hamas and civilians are condemned. Within the Israeli cabinet, this is also a widely held view. The Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Israel Katz called for the denial of water and fuel. This admits of no ambiguity. It means to create conditions of death of the Palestinian people in Gaza, to die a slow death because of dehydration and starvation or to die quickly because of a bomb attack or snipers but to die nevertheless.”

