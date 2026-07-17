SA and Namibian businesses aim to deepen cooperation

Delegates at the SA-Namibia Business Forum at Gallegher Covention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, have expressed interest in deepening and expanding economic cooperation and trade between the two countries.

The business forum takes place on the margins of the Binational Commission chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa and his counterpart Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

The President expressed Namibia’s profound appreciation for South Africa’s Presidential Drought Relief Project, which has supported the installation of boreholes across Namibia. She also highlighted the importance of completing the remaining phase of the project, noting that… pic.twitter.com/hjnXzDauxl — Namibian Presidency (@NamPresidency) July 17, 2026

The two countries had recorded trade to the tune of R90 billion by 2025 spanning a range of sectors including mining, banking, insurance, property and renewables among others.

“With South Africa and Namibia there always was a strength of harmony and services where banks are very much one on one, the pack is one on one, health services we have in Namibia as well but the angle we were looking at is mostly the manufacturing sector, the secondary sector, how can we complement the growth in the manufacturing sector especially from an import substitution perspective. The reason being if one economy produces goods at a more competitive level, how can we make it more competitive while realising the standards and the good capacity and skills development,” says Acting CEO at the Namibian Trade Forum, Rodney Hoaeb.

JOINT COMMUNIQUE: Fourth Session of the South Africa-Namibia Binational Commission (BNC)#BetterAfricaBetterWorld🌍 pic.twitter.com/WNqKMAbwXm — The Presidency 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 17, 2026