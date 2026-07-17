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SA and Namibian businesses aim to deepen cooperation

Delegates seen at the Namibia–South Africa Bi-National Commission in Pretoria.
  • Delegates seen at the Namibia–South Africa Bi-National Commission in Pretoria.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@NamPresidency
SABC News

Delegates at the SA-Namibia Business Forum at Gallegher Covention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, have expressed interest in deepening and expanding economic cooperation and trade between the two countries.

The business forum takes place on the margins of the Binational Commission chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa and his counterpart Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

 

The two countries had recorded trade to the tune of R90 billion by 2025 spanning a range of sectors including mining, banking, insurance, property and renewables among others.

“With South Africa and Namibia there always was a strength of harmony and services where banks are very much one on one, the pack is one on one, health services we have in Namibia as well but the angle we were looking at is mostly the manufacturing sector, the secondary sector, how can we complement the growth in the manufacturing sector especially from an import substitution perspective. The reason being if one economy produces goods at a more competitive level, how can we make it more competitive while realising the standards and the good capacity and skills development,” says Acting CEO at the Namibian Trade Forum, Rodney Hoaeb.

 

 

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