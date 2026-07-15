SA and Namibia to hold fourth Bi-National Commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah will co-chair the fourth South Africa-Namibia Bi-National Commission in Pretoria on Friday.

The high-level talks begin with senior officials before Ministers Ronald Lamola and Selma Ashipala-Musavyi lead the ministerial session.

Elected in 2024, Nandi-Ndaitwah made history as Namibia’s first female president.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya outlines what is expected from the engagement.

“Since its establishment in 2013, three BNC sessions have been convened. The fourth BNC will be preceded by the Council of Ministers that will meet on the 16th of July and senior officials meeting today. Namibia’s political stability and close ties with South Africa position it as a key strategic partner within the SADC region, the African Union, as well as on the global stage. The two countries share aligned views on advancing the political and economic integration of the African continent.”

VIDEO | Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya gives an update of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s engagements:

-Report by Botlhale Phele