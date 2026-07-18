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SA and Namibia must be region’s investment gateway: Ramaphosa

  • President Ramaphosa addresses the South Africa-Namibia Business Forum at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @PresidencyZA
SABC News

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa’s relationship with Namibia has matured from being founded on political solidarity to economic transformation, innovation and shared prosperity.

He has emphasised that the two countries should work together to become the gateway for investment to southern Africa.

Ramaphosa addressed delegates at the SA-Namibia Business Forum in Midrand, Johannesburg, on Friday.

“Rather than competing against one another, we should, as the two friendly nations that are neighbours, we should position ourselves as complementary economies capable of serving regional and continental global markets. We have opportunities and endowments as two countries; together we can build regional value chains that create jobs across our borders.”

X | @SABCNews | Delegates at the SA-Namibia Business Forum at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, have expressed interest in deepening and expanding economic cooperation and trade between the two countries. https://t.co/Xib17KPFJQ pic.twitter.com/wkyxir2Onm

Related video |SA-Namibia Relations | Enhancing trade & investment opportunities

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