SA Ambassador Roelf Meyer dismisses ‘white genocide’ claims as false

South Africa’s Ambassador to the United States, Roelf Meyer, has rejected claims of a so-called “white genocide”, describing the narrative as false and driven by a small group seeking to influence opinion in Washington.

Meyer says violent crime affects South Africans across racial lines and should not be framed as a racial issue.

He says Pretoria will continue engaging Washington to counter what it considers misinformation and rebuild strained relations, amid tensions over crime, land reform and recent US visa restrictions.

“The point is, I think there’s a question mark about why people are coming with this kind of allegations, untrue stories, to Washington. If it’s going to help the situation with regard to crime in South Africa, the prevention of further crime in South Africa, it makes sense. But unfortunately, the American market for them, other purposes, I think. And for that reason, I think we have to distance ourselves from this attempt.”

Video: SA-US relations in focus: In conversation with Ambassador Roelf Meyer

Visa restrictions

Meyer says Pretoria is seeking clarity from Washington over the recently announced visa restrictions linked to land expropriation. He says the South African government had already responded to concerns raised by the Trump administration and was surprised by the decision.

“I hope that there will be an opportunity to get more clarity on this. I’m seeking further clarification, further answers from the State Department here in Washington. And hopefully we will get more clarity so that we can react if it’s necessary. But like I said, from the South African perspective, which I hope myself as the representative here, the answers were clear from the South African government side. And, therefore, we didn’t see the need, quite frankly, for visa restrictions to be issued at this point of time.”

Signs of improvement

The Ambassador says there are signs of improvement in relations between Pretoria and Washington, despite ongoing tensions. He says diplomatic engagement is continuing, with dialogue key to narrowing differences between the two countries.

Meyer says South Africa is also seeking to strengthen trade and investment ties with the US.