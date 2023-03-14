President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured the newly accredited ambassadors from 18 countries that South Africa is open to maintain good relations and advancing its economy.

The ambassadors of the 18 countries, which include Gambia, Nepal, Pakistan, and South Sudan, among others, were welcomed by the President in Pretoria on Tuesday afternoon.

Ramaphosa expressed his gratitude to the presidents and kings of the countries represented for taking the initiative to work towards economic development.

“Your presence here is a firm indication of the commitment of your respective governments to maintain and deepen relations with South Africa. It is significant that all the continents of the world are represented here this afternoon, since South Africa has always endeavoured to maintain friendly relations with all countries.”

We trust that your presence in South Africa as the representatives of your respective peoples will enable us not only to build bilateral relations, but to cooperate in building a better world.

President Ramaphosa receives letters of credence from heads of missions: