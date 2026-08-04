SA Agulhas II departs for Marion Island on Tuesday

The SA Agulhas II research vessel is set to depart from Cape Town on Tuesday for Marion Island, to resume its expedition as part of the South African National Antarctic Programme.

The 83rd Marion Island Overwintering Team also known as M83, consists of about 20 scientists and researchers who are going to conduct work on the island over the next eight months.

The mission follows the temporary closure of the research base in May.

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and The Environment, David Maynier says, “Well, obviously I’m here to bid farewell to the M83 team who will be departing for Marion Island. The department has pulled out all the stops to ensure that our team get back to Marion Island after being evacuated earlier this year because of a shortage of polar diesel. Of course, we’ll have our scientists returning, about 20 scientists, who will be contributing to world-class research programmes.”