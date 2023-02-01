South Africa has been admitted as a member of the International Human Frontier Science Program (HFSP) following a competitive application process.

The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) and the National Research Foundation (NRF) will serve as joint institutional members.

This according to a joint statement from the SAMRC and the NRF released on Monday.

South Africa is the 16th country to be admitted, and the only country from Africa.

“This membership underscores the value that South Africa places on supporting fundamental research in the understanding of complex mechanisms in the life sciences to advance industry, health, and human well-being,” reads the statement in part.

According to the statement, South Africa will work closely with other HFSP members to support innovative basic research; apply novel and interdisciplinary approaches; and enable scientific exchanges across national and disciplinary boundaries to address fundamental biological problems.

NRF CEO, Dr Fulufhelo Nelwamondo says, “This membership will be instrumental in ensuring that Africa becomes globally competitive in frontiers research relating to life sciences, thereby promoting innovation and a transformed research system.”

The SAMRC President and CEO, Professor Glenda Gray, adds, “This partnership will have a fundamental impact on building South Africa’s capacity and global influence in life sciences for the greater benefit of society”.