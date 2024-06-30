SA a ‘value-for-money’ destination despite distance: Tourists

Reading Time: 3 minutes

South Africa is seen as a value-for-money destination, despite being a very long-haul destination for most tourists. Shortly after the national elections, the election of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the expectation of a government of national unity, the Rand gained momentum against foreign currencies such as the US dollar.

But as negotiations continue between political parties over the workings of the GNU, the rand is again losing strength.

SABC News’ Mariska Botha spent time at the V&A Waterfront, talking to international tourists and locals about what’s happening in the country right now.

Cape Town is one of the most popular tourist destinations in South Africa. Home to the V&A Waterfront, this attraction with shopping, entertainment and the port from where Robben Island is visited, is among the most visited places in Africa.

One Tourist says, “They treat you very well, at least the place we visited was safe. So I recommend it, it’s a nice city to visit…And you say it is a value-for-money destination…Yes, it is, and for us Brazilians especially because of the currency exchange. This is the main reason.”

“It’s very good, ja, it’s a place. It’s a good place for visiting, it’s very cheap you know and have a lot of things you can do in South Africa.”

“It’s a really nice place to visit I would really like to be back soon…Is it value for your money? For sure, very much for Brazilians, I would say it’s a very fair place, prices are reasonable, everything really great so far,” adds another visitor.

Buskers are a regular feature at the V&A Waterfront. This artist’s display is one of balance – very much like the negotiations for a Government of National Unity.

There’s a clamoring for political parties to move with speed in reaching an agreement. But there’s also been support for the process not to be rushed.

“The delay is a lot to consider because I think there’s a lot at stake being there is a strong opposition from the other political parties of the GNU, I think there’s a lot to consider bearing the different aspects of what is required in this type of government to function effectively,” says one local.

Another resident explains, “The way forward is the parties need to come to some sort of agreement. Everybody has to give a bit, take a bit and they need to come to some sort of agreement that we need to work together to work for the people of this country because these are the people who voted for them and by quibbling and by having little battles between each other, you’re not achieving anything.”

“I think that’s what’s necessary, the togetherness that they need to put together different parties, different opinions, goals and things achieve for them to actually get this country running smoothly. So somewhere, somehow, as much as there is a delay, this could be that it’s necessary, and whatever that they’ll come up with will be effective enough to get this country going.”

Meanwhile, all eyes remain fixed on the Union Buildings in Pretoria, waiting for the all-important Cabinet announcement.