The South African prominent 200 metres sprinter Luxolo Adams is set to do wonders when he competes in the World Championships in Budapest in August.

Adams has already qualified for the Olympics to be held in Paris next year after he ran under 20 seconds during the Diamond League last year in France.

He made headlines when he beat Olympic gold medalist Andre de Grasse. Adams now believes he is on the right track to booking himself on the Olympic podium.

Luxolo Adams started competing in the Diamond League in Europe in 2018.

It is where he beat top sprinters in the world such as Fred Kerly, since then he never looked back. He is now hard at training trying to fulfil his dreams.

His first international race will be in Atlanta where he hopes to accumulate more points to qualify for the World Champs.

Adams has acknowledged that it will not be an easy task, to beat world-renowned 200 metres sprinters such as Noah Lyles, Andre de Grasse, Fred Kerly and Kenny Bednarek. But his primary focus is his first race in Atlanta.

“I had numerous injuries since 2021, but I had recovered, it was a very frustrating time for me but I had no choice but to be strong and believe in myself, but I am ready for my first race,” says Adams.

He has now become one of the athletes that will form part of Team SA in Paris next year.

Adams has recorded the second-best time when he clocked 19,82 during Diamond League last year. This meant that he is the fastest in the African continent.

“I train very hard daily to obtain good results. World champs is my ultimate goal. I know it will not be easy but I am so ready to compete in Europe. Every athlete has goals, you can never know how every athlete trains, so you have to be so ready,” says Adams.

This year, Athletics South Africa will have a very busy track and field schedule with the South African Championships looming in May. This is where Adams will aim to start picking up his form.

Video: Sprint sensation Luxolo Adams aiming for quick glory