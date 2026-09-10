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Rybakina moves to top spot at US Open

Elena Rybakina
  • Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates winning her semi final match against Romania's Simona Halep at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain on July 7, 2022
  • Image Credits :
  • Rybakina
Anton Snyman

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina will move to the top of the women’s world rankings next week after reaching the semifinals at the US Open at Flushing Meadows in New York.

The reigning Australian Open and two-time Grand Slam champion defeated 2024 Paris Olympic Games gold medallist Qinwen Zheng of China in the quarterfinals.

27-year-old Rybakina, seeded second in New York, came from behind to record a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory.

She’ll play American Coco Gauff in the semifinals. The fourth seed beat reigning French Open champion Mirra Andreeva, 2-6, 7-6, 6-2 in the other quarterfinal match.

X | @SABCNews | Former United States (US) Open champion Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the Miami Open as she continues her recovery from illness, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) said on Monday. https://t.co/hnHPEzM6LF pic.twitter.com/dXRts3uYYO

 

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