Rybakina moves to top spot at US Open

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina will move to the top of the women’s world rankings next week after reaching the semifinals at the US Open at Flushing Meadows in New York.

The reigning Australian Open and two-time Grand Slam champion defeated 2024 Paris Olympic Games gold medallist Qinwen Zheng of China in the quarterfinals.

27-year-old Rybakina, seeded second in New York, came from behind to record a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory.

She’ll play American Coco Gauff in the semifinals. The fourth seed beat reigning French Open champion Mirra Andreeva, 2-6, 7-6, 6-2 in the other quarterfinal match.

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