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Rybakina claims new world number one status

  • Elena Rybakina celebrates her win REUTERS/Paul Childs
  • Image Credits :
  • tennis girl
Anton Snyman

Second seed, Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, celebrated her status as the new world number one by reaching the final of the US Open for the first time.

The reigning Australian Open champion broke American hearts, coming from behind to beat 2023 champion and fourth seed, Coco Gauff, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, at Flushing Meadows in New York.

Rybakina will play top seed Aryna Sabalenka in Saturday’s final.

The Belarusian ended the title hopes of another American, Jessica Pegula, beating the third seed in straight sets.

Saturday’s final will be a repeat of the Australian Open final in January this year when Rybakina lifted the title at Melbourne Park.

X | @SABCNews | Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina will move to the top of the women’s world rankings next week after reaching the semifinals at the US Open at Flushing Meadows in New York. https://t.co/BwAMpT2wcL pic.twitter.com/WM4Q9forlM

 

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