RWC semi-finalists confident ahead weekend clashes

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Argentina say they have rightfully earned their place in the Rugby World Cup semi-finals in Paris. Los Pumas will face three-time champions New Zealand in the first semi-final of the weekend in the French capital tonight. The Argentines have won only two of the 36 tests between the two rugby nations so far.

El famoso back de la foto de equipo. ¡𝗩𝗮𝗺𝗼𝘀, 𝗣𝘂𝗺𝗮𝘀! 🇦🇷#SomosLosPumas pic.twitter.com/Hv8p4NnXb6 — Los Pumas (@lospumas) October 19, 2023

However, All Blacks coach Ian Foster says this counts for nothing on the night. “We’re massively respectful of Argentina. We know that they’ve had a great tournament. We don’t live in the past too much, in terms of past results – because World Cup tournaments really are about the present. And I really believe that. You know, it’s about the best team on the night and if you’re going into a World Cup semi-final with any expectation that the past is going to just happen again, then it’s going to be a problem,” says Foster.

Game day 😎 ⏰ Friday 9pm CET | Saturday 8am NZT#AllBlacks pic.twitter.com/xQSQpEmD3c — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) October 20, 2023

Meanwhile, Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber has shown complete faith in the team that beat France in the Rugby World Cup quarter final and his 23 man squad is unchanged for the semi-final against England in Paris on Saturday evening.

The selection is the most experienced in Springbok history, with a combined total of 895 caps. 15 of the 23 played against England in the 32-12 victory in the final four years ago in Japan. It is also only the second time that Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus have named an identical line-up in 64 Tests since they took charge of the team in 2018. Nienaber opted for the same squad following their performance in the quarter-final against France last week in Paris.

Road to semi-final: Springboks vs England update:

Bismarck du Plessis believes Boks will keep the cup