Rwanda’s government said on Tuesday that a fighter jet from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) had violated its airspace, prompting its defence force to fire in response.

A video shared widely on Congolese social media showed a projectile shooting toward an airborne military plane, before exploding in the air near the plane, which continued to fly. Reuters could not immediately verify the video.

The incident is the latest dispute between the two countries whose relationship has been strained by a rebel insurgency.

Congo, United Nations experts and Western powers have accused Rwanda of backing the M23 rebel group in eastern Congo, which seized several towns and villages in offensives last year. Rwanda has denied any involvement.