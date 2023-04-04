Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame will be hosting his Kenyan counterpart, Williams Ruto, in Kigali.

The two leaders are expected to discuss political, security and trade relations.

The meeting comes ahead of Rwanda commemorating the 1994 Genocide.

Related video: Kenyan President hosts leaders from Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and DRC over insecurity in the region…

It also comes at a time when there are issues of security challenges in East Africa due to the conflict in the Eastern part of the DRC.

Kenya is part of the peace military contingent deployed in the DRC. This issue will feature highly during the discussions.