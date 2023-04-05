Rwanda and Kenya have made a commitment to play a positive role in the East Africa Community EAC’s campaign to restore stability to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

This emerged during Kenyan President William Ruto’s state visit to Rwanda.

A war has been raging on between government forces and the M23 rebels.

Regional organisations such as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the EAC have deployed troops to the DRC to try and restore peace and security to the country.

Rwandan President, Paul Kagame, has denied allegations that he supports the M23 rebels.

He says there’s been some progress in efforts to bring peace to the DRC.

Meanwhile, Kagame will host his Kenyan counterpart Williams Ruto in Kigali today.

The two leaders are expected to discuss political, security and trade relations.

The meeting also comes ahead of Rwanda commemorating the 1994 Genocide.

SABC News International News Editor Sophie Mokoena provides more details on the talks between the two leaders in the video below: